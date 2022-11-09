Image credit: File Photo IIT Bombay bagged 40th position in the QS ranking

QS Asia University Rankings 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the top educational institute in South Asia, as per the recently released QS Asia University Rankings 2023. IIT Bombay bagged 40th position in the QS ranking followed by IIT Delhi which secured rank 46. The Asia University Ranking 2023 was released on Tuesday, November 8 by the international ranking agency - Quacquarelli Symonds.

A total of 19 institutes made it to the list of top 200 universities which include IIT Bombay (rank 40), IIT Delhi (rank 46), IISc Bangalore (rank 52), IIT Madras (53), IIT Kharagpur (61), IIT Kanpur (66) University of Delhi (85), IIT Rorkee (114), JNU (119), IIT Guwahati (124), VIT Vellore (173), University of Calcutta (181), Jadavpur University (182), Anna University (185), Chandigarh University (185), IIT Indore (185), BITS Pilani (188), Jamia Millia Islamia (188), and Amity University Noida (200). ALSO READ | Jadavpur University Only State-Run University In Country In QS Sustainability World Ranking

A total of 118 institutes featured in the list are from India, China- 128, Japan- 106, South Korea- 88. China's Peking University topped the list, the top 10 Asian universities are-National University of Singapore (rank 2), Tsinghua University, Beijing (rank 3), The University of Hong Kong (rank 4), Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (rank 5), Fudan University, China (rank 6), Zhejiang University, China (rank 6), Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (rank 8), Universiti Malaya (UM), Kuala Lumpur (rank 9), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (rank 10).

The QS ranking 2023 is being formulated on the basis of academic and employer reputations, the number of staff holding a PhD, and the percentage of international students, others. A total of 760 Asian universities are in the university ranking list this year.