QS Asia Rankings 2022: 18 Indian Institutes In Top 200; IIT Bombay Leads With 42nd Rank

QS Asia Rankings out; IIT Bombay among the top from India

The result of the QS Asia Rankings 2022 has been released today, November 2. The National University of Singapore (NUS) has topped the list while Tsinghua University and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) have been placed in the second and third positions. As many as 18 Indian institutes are among the top 200 institutes in Asia with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay leading with 42nd Rank.

As per a statement issued by IIT Bombay, the institute has obtained an overall score of 71 out of 100. IIT Bombay has a scored 81.4 in academic reputation, 96 in employer reputation, 23 in citation per faculty, 44.7 in faculty-student ratio, 100 in staff with PhD 84.2 in papers per faculty, 78.5 international research network, 11.0 in international faculty, 4.4 in international students, 14.5 in inbound exchange and 8.3 in outbound exchange all scores out of a maximum of 100 points, it added. Among the 11 indicators in QS Asia Rankings, staff with PhD indicated the strongest one for IIT Bombay with a rank of 18 regionally.

In the 2022's edition of regional rankings, the institute performed among the top 7 per cent in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022. The institute was ranked 37th last year.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has been ranked at 50th position with an overall score of 61.9. While Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has been ranked at 56th in QS Asia Rankings, IIT Kharagpur and University of Delhi has been placed at 58th and 71st ranks respectively.

IIT Kanpur (71), Jawaharlal Nehru University (81), IIT Roorkee (103), IIT Guwahati (117), University of Hyderabad (142), Jadavpur University (147), University of Calcutta (154), Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai (155), Banaras Hindu University (180), IIT Indore (188), Savitribai Phule Pune University (193), BITS Pilani (194), Anna University (196) and Allagappa University (199) are among the Indian institutes in the top 200.