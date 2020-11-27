QS Asia Ranking 2021: 12 Indian Institutes In Top 250; IIT Bombay Leads The Pack

  • Home
The QS Asia Ranking 2021 has been released. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Bombay, Delhi and Madras are among the top 50 institutions in the country, placed at 37th, 47th and 50th position, respectively.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 27, 2020 2:33 pm IST

New Delhi:

The QS Asia Ranking 2021 has been released and for the third consecutive year, The National University of Singapore has bagged the top spot. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Bombay, Delhi and Madras are among the top 50 institutions in the country, placed at 37th, 47th and 50th position, respectively.

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore stood at 57th position while the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University have been bagged the 71st and 81st spot.

Out of 650, 107 institutions ranked are from India. A total of 31 institutions feature in the top 250 with five Indian universities in 50-100 ranking band.

Of all the Indian universities in Asia, 12 IITs have bagged a soft in top 250. The names and their corresponding ranks are given below:

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (37)

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (47)

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (50)

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (58)

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (72)

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (103)

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (117)

Indian Institute of Technology, Indore (188)

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (220)

Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar (225)

Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (233)

QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds.

The 2021 QS World University Rankings Asia compares 650 universities from 18 locations. The list is prepared on the basis of 11 key factors assessing university’s performance, capturing academic standing, graduate employability, research quality, web presence, internationalization on campus, and the diversity of each institution's international collaborations.

QS University Ranking
