PwBD Certificates From Private Hospitals Will Not Be Accepted: Delhi University

The Delhi University (DU) has said that PwBD certificates issued by private hospitals will not be accepted for admission purpose. In the webinar held today, DU answered to queries regarding PwBD certificates. This year the university is conducting webinars instead of open days to address the difficulties faced by candidates during applying online for admission to its various courses.

The last date for submission of online applications for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate courses in DU is July 4.

Many students who are applying under the PwBD (persons with benchmark disability) category have said that they are facing difficulties in getting PwBD certificates from government hospitals as many hospitals are currently working as quarantine centres for COVID-19 patients.

Such students asked if they can get a certificate from private hospitals.

To this, the University said certificates from private hospitals will not be accepted and in case any student doesn’t have a new certificate they can submit an older certificate and complete the registration process.

The University has asked students to register their application on online OPD and attach it to their application form.