  • Home
  • Education
  • PwBD Candidates To Be Given Additional Time For CUET 2022 Exam: Delhi University

PwBD Candidates To Be Given Additional Time For CUET 2022 Exam: Delhi University

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates appearing for the CUET will be given additional time during the exam, the Delhi University informed.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 7, 2022 11:02 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET 2022 Registration Process Underway; Here’s All An Applicant Needs To Know
CUET 2022: Application Deadline For Common University Entrance Test Extended; Check New Date
CUET 2022 Application Closes Tomorrow At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Steps To Fill Registration Form, Direct Link Here
CUET 2022 Registration Ends In 2 Days; FAQs On Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Number Of Attempts
University Of Allahabad UG Admission Process For 2022-23 Session Underway; Application Through CUET
CUET 2022 Registration Closing Soon; Check How To Apply, Syllabus, Paper Pattern
PwBD Candidates To Be Given Additional Time For CUET 2022 Exam: Delhi University
The CUET will be held in two shifts.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be given additional time during the exam, the Delhi University informed on Friday. The exam will have four parts -- Section IA (13 languages), Section IB (20 languages), Section II (27 domain specific subjects) and Section III (general test).

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

This is the first time, the DU will be holding admissions through the CUET. Till last year, the Delhi University admitted students on the basis of marks cut-off in Class 12 board exams.

Addressing a webinar, Haneet Gandhi, Dean (admissions) informed PwBD (i.e. person who has benchmark disability of 40 per cent or more) candidates who have physical limitations to write including that of speed will only be allowed the facility to use the services of a scribe. She said that for common candidates, 45 minutes each will be given for Section 1A and 1B of the test.

However, extra 15 minutes will be given for each section for a PwBD candidate. Similarly, for Section II, additional 15 minutes will be given for each domain-specific subject.

"For section III, that is a general test, 60 minutes will be given to a common candidate but for PwBD candidates, 20 minutes extra will be allotted," Ms Gandhi said.

She was addressing a webinar hosted by DU to apprise students about the provisions and policies of PwBD candidates. The CUET (UG) -2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode, she said.

Ms Gandhi also informed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for registration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 till May 22, 2022.

She also apprised the students about the process of registration in CUET, enabling provisions and required certificates and other aspects. The CUET has been made mandatory for admission to all central universities from this year.

The CUET will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, candidates will be able to write one language, two domain-specific papers and the general test. In the second shift, candidates can write the remaining four domain-specific subjects and section 1B.

A candidate can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects, out of which one must be a language subject. After the CUET results are announced, there will be an e-counselling by the university. Candidates will have the option to choose the colleges of their choice and on the basis of their marks, they will be given colleges.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test University of Delhi

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Chemistry Exam Starts, ISC Mass Media And Communication At 2 PM
Live | CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Chemistry Exam Starts, ISC Mass Media And Communication At 2 PM
ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Today; Exam Day Instructions For Candidates
ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Today; Exam Day Instructions For Candidates
Telangana TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022 Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Telangana TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022 Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022 Today, Key Instructions For Students
ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022 Today, Key Instructions For Students
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern
.......................... Advertisement ..........................