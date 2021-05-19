Panjab University Results 2021 Declared For UG, PG Courses

  • Home
Panjab University has announced their Odd semester result for MA and BSC exams for the year 2020-21. The results have been announced on the official website of Punjab University-- puchd.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 19, 2021 2:02 pm IST

New Delhi:

Panjab University has announced their Odd semester result for MA and BSC exams for the year 2020-21. The results have been announced on the official website of Panjab University -- puchd.ac.in. Students who appeared for their semester exams can now check the results on the official site using their login credentials.

Direct link To Check The Result

Panjab University Semester Results 2021: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Panjab University-- puchd.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the student’s section, click on the results link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select the course or semester for which you want to check the result

Step 5: Enter your details--roll number and name--as mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Click on submit button. Your result will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 7: Download your semester results 2021 and keep them safe for future reference

