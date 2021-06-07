Image credit: Shutterstock Punjab has topped Performance Grading Index

Punjab school education minister Mr Vijay Inder Singla, on Sunday, said that it was the result of sustained and concentrated efforts of the Congress-led state government that Punjab has clinched the title position in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 for States and Union Territories of India.

Meanwhile, the cabinet minister also congratulated the teachers, officials and other employees of the education department for their hard work to bring the state on the top of the PGI which has been released by the Union Government on the basis of 70 parameters to catalyse transformational change in the field of school education.

Mr Singla said that immediately after the formation of the government in 2017, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has not only taken new initiatives but also introduced several reforms which brought the much-desired optimal education outcomes at every level.

He added that the smart school policy, online teacher transfer policy, direct recruitment of administrator-level posts through PPSC, the introduction of pre-primary classes, recruitment of teachers, online education and distribution of free smartphones under the Punjab Smart Connect scheme have become the base of the improvement in the level of education in the schools.

Mr Singla said that apart from the new initiatives and reforms introduced by the Congress government, the teachers and officials of the education department have also worked very hard to bring the state on the top in the field of school education.

He said that even in the Covid pandemic, the government school teachers not only ensured the reach of quality education to each and every student through online means but also ensured delivery of books, uniforms and mid-day-meal at their doorsteps.