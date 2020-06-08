Image credit: Shutterstock Punjab Technical University asks students to choose between online and offline exam

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, on Sunday, announced that they will be conducting a survey to get the “consent” of final-year students to conduct either online or offline examination. The final decision will be based on the outcome of this survey. Universities across the country are being forced to consider alternative ways of holding exams with many, including Delhi University and Aligarh Muslim University choosing online exams for final-semester students. However universities like DU have also waived exams for first and second-year students and in the case of Maharashtra, there won’t be any exam at all.

At PTU, students in the final semester will have two options, to give either online exams or offline exams in the month of July. The university said that the decision to conduct the survey was taken after considering “ feedback received from different corners”.

The university has said that, for students from other states, examination centres “will be established in the respective state” for the exams in July. The university has asked all students to “submit their consent” by June 10. The login ids for the students are available on the official website, the university said.

Final And Intermediate Semesters And Online Exams

The university, in a circular, said: “The survey will be conducted in two parts. In part 1, Final semester students have two options “ consent to appear in online examinations in the month of July 2020” or “consent to appear in tradition/offline mode examinations in the month of July 2020.”

The second part of the survey is for students in intermediate semesters. They have the option to write exams in the offline or traditional mode in July 2020 or take the same exams along with those of the next semester in January 2021. Students in semesters other than the final one can “consent to appear in offline/traditional mode of examination in the month of July 2020” or “ consent to appear in July 2020 examinations with next semester examination to be held in January 2021 in offline/traditional mode”, says the survey announcement.