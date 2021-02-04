  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Student Writes To Prime Minister On How 'Exam Warriors' Helped Reduce Stress, Gets Response

Punjab Student Writes To Prime Minister On How 'Exam Warriors' Helped Reduce Stress, Gets Response

The Prime Minister has written a book titled 'Exam Warriors' in which he talks about reducing stress during examinations and also gives tips for performing well. Exam Warriors is written in a fun and interactive style, with illustrations, activities and yoga exercises.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 4, 2021 8:46 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Colleges In Maharashtra To Reopen From February 15: Higher Education Minister
CBSE To Host Junior Skills Championship For School Students
Andhra Pradesh To Begin Class 10 Board Exams From June
College, University Campuses Not To Reopen Immediately In West Bengal: Education Minister
Navodaya Vidyalayas Prepare To Reopen For Classes 10, 12
Government Should Ensure No Child Drops Out Due To Inability To Pay Fees: Gujarat High Court
Punjab Student Writes To Prime Minister On How 'Exam Warriors' Helped Reduce Stress, Gets Response
Punjab Student Writes To Prime Minister On How 'Exam Warriors' Helped Reduce Stress, Gets Response
New Delhi:

A student from Amritsar in Punjab was pleasantly surprised to get a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his letter in which he had talked about how beneficial the Prime Minister's book 'Exam Warriors' had been in reducing stress.

"You should make continuous development of your knowledge, skills and abilities with hard work and dedication, your goal. Constantly trying to improve yourself will take you to new heights in life," Prime Minister Modi wrote back to Pranav Mahajan who was elated on receiving the letter.

Pranav had written a letter to the Prime Minister, saying that his book 'Exam Warriors' had helped him reduce stress during exams.

The Prime Minister has written a book titled 'Exam Warriors' in which he talks about reducing stress during examinations and also gives tips for performing well.

In the letter written to Pranav, the Prime Minister said that it was from the curiosity of young friends that he got inspiration to write the book. "It is nice to know that this book has helped in bringing a positive change in your attitude towards exams and now you do not feel pressured with exams but you are inspired to celebrate them like a festival," Prime Minister Modi said in the letter, according to sources.

Earlier, Pranav in his letter to the Prime Minister shared his views on the book 'Exam Warriors'. He wrote that stress management was a big challenge for him during exam days, but after reading the book, he does not stress about exams. Pranav had said that according to the advice given in the book, now he has also included yoga and exercise in his routine, which has benefited him. Exam Warriors is written in a fun and interactive style, with illustrations, activities and yoga exercises.

Click here for more Education News
exam stress PM Modi Exam Warriors Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
46,556 Registered For Government's Intellectual Property Literacy Project
46,556 Registered For Government's Intellectual Property Literacy Project
NEET Counselling Mop Up Round: 6 DNB SS Seats Withdrawn
NEET Counselling Mop Up Round: 6 DNB SS Seats Withdrawn
NCHM JEE 2021 Application Form Released; Exam On June 12
NCHM JEE 2021 Application Form Released; Exam On June 12
IIT Kanpur Development Foundation Appoints First CEO
IIT Kanpur Development Foundation Appoints First CEO
Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate Exams 2021 Schedule Released; Details Here
Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate Exams 2021 Schedule Released; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................