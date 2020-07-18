Punjab Sports University To Begin Registration For Three UG Courses On July 20

Punjab Sports University will begin registration process for UG courses on July 20

Maharaja Bhupindera Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala will begin registration process for admission in specialized three-year undergraduate courses on July 20. University Vice Chancellor, Lieutenant General (Retd) J.S. Cheema, said that complying with the direction of Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi to revive sports culture in the state of Punjab, registration for three specialized undergraduate courses is being started.

The eligibility criteria for admission in Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (B.P.E.S.) for general category is 10+2 pass with minimum 50% pass marks and for SC/ST/OBC Candidates and participants of international and national level sports competitions is 45%.

Apart from this, the candidate should also have a Graded Sports Certificate issued by the Punjab Sports Department or other states. Candidates must undergo Physical Fitness Test (PFT) to qualify for the admission.

For B.Sc. (Sports Science), General Category candidates must have at least 50% pass marks in 10+2 (Science), and SC/ST/OBC and participants of international/national level sports competitions must have 45% marks in same subject.

For B.Sc. in Sports Nutrition and Dietetics, preference would be given to those candidates, who have participated in any sports competition at International/National/State/Federation/District/School level. Apart from this, candidate must have a gradation of sports certificate.

The registration process will be open from July 20 to August 20, 2020. Online registration will start on university's website, 'mbspsu.pgsgcpe.com'. The dates of the physical fitness test for BPES course will be announced later on university website.