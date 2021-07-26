  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Schools Reopen For Classes 10-12 With Strict Covid Protocols

Punjab Schools Reopen For Classes 10-12 With Strict Covid Protocols

The schools have opened after nearly four months. They were shut in March amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 4:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 11, 12
COVID Effect: Schools Report 20-50% Dip In Revenue; 55% Teachers Faced Salary Cut
Tamil Nadu Society Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Benefits For Minorities In Running Educational Institutes
Need To Reconfigure Education Needs To Meet Sustainable Development Goals-2030: Space Scientist Kasturirangan
Rajasthan Government To Reconsider Decision To Resume Schools From August 2: Education Minister
Madhya Pradesh Government Issues SOP For Reopening Of Schools For Classes 11, 12
Punjab Schools Reopen For Classes 10-12 With Strict Covid Protocols
Punjab schools have reopened for Classes 10 to 12 after nearly 4 months (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chandigarh:

Schools for Classes 10 to 12 reopened in Punjab on Monday with students saying they were happy to return to classrooms as they could interact with their teachers in person and understand things better.

The schools have opened after nearly four months. They were shut in March amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state government has allowed only those teachers and staff to return to schools who are fully vaccinated. It is mandatory for schools to seek written consent from parents for sending their children to attend classes. Virtual classes are also continuing.

Schools followed all Covid protocols strictly.

"No student is allowed to enter the school without a mask. Proper social distancing is being maintained in classes," an official of a school in Amritsar said.

Thermal scanning is being conducted at school entrances and hand sanitisers have been provided to students. Only one student is allowed to sit on a desk, school authorities said.

A teacher of a Ludhiana-based school said that so far, there is a very positive response from students.

"I am happy to be back in school. Though we were studying through the online mode, we can understand better in the classroom," said an elated student in Ludhiana.
Another student in Amritsar said, "I am very happy to return to school today. We can now interact with our teachers in the classroom."

In Moga, an official of a senior secondary school told reporters that they are following government instructions and allowing only those students to return to classes whose parents have given their consent.

The state government has said schools for students of the remaining classes shall also be allowed to open from August 2 if the Covid situation remains under control.
As of Sunday, Punjab had recorded 5,98,794 COVID-19 cases and 16,266 deaths due to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board BSEH 12th Result Declared
Live | HBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board BSEH 12th Result Declared
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates
Haryana Board Announces Class 12th Results
Haryana Board Announces Class 12th Results
Covid Vaccine Not Prerequisite: Expert On School Reopening
Covid Vaccine Not Prerequisite: Expert On School Reopening
HBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result
HBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................