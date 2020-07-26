  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Schools Not To Charge Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fee This Year

Punjab Schools Not To Charge Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fee This Year

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced, yesterday, that government schools in Punjab will not charge any admission, re-admission and tuition fee from students for the 2020-21 academic session.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 26, 2020 10:42 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Education Minister Felicitates Class 12 Topper From Sangrur District
Punjab Board Begins Rechecking, Re-Evaluation Application For Class 12 Exam
Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Result 2020 Expected Next Month
New Kendriya Vidyalaya Launched In Palamu, Jharkhand
Parents, Not Students, To Submit Class 10 Scrutiny Application In Bengal
Students Discouraged From Attending Class 11 Admission Process In West Bengal
Punjab Schools Not To Charge Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fee This Year
Punjab CM has announced that no admission fee will be charged by government schools this year (file photo)
New Delhi:

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced, yesterday, that government schools in Punjab will not charge any admission, re-admission and tuition fee from students for the 2020-21 academic session. The Chief Minister made the announcement during this week's #AskCaptain session, a weekly series held by Captain Amarinder Singh on Twitter.

In the session, the Punjab Chief Minister addresses questions and suggestions sent by people in the state.

"CM @Capt_Amarinder also announced that no admission, re-admission and tuition fees will be charged from all students studying in Govt Schools from this session (2020-21)," CM's official Twitter handle said.

The CM's statement comes at a time when parents across country have been demanding that school fee not be charged for the duration schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr. Manpreet Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib informed the Chief Minister that his daughter's name was struck off form school due to non-payment of admission fees. Taking cognizance of the complain, he ordered the DC of Fatehgarh Sahib to visit the School on Monday.

To a query submitted by Mr. Sukhjinder Singh, he said that the state government has recruited efficient teachers and proper attendance in schools while upgrading many government schools to smart schools. The upgradation of schools has also led to excellent board results.

"CM @capt_amarinder Singh explained Mr. Sukhjinder Singh that @PunjabGovtIndia has recruited efficient teachers & ensured proper attendance while upgrading many Govt. schools to smart schools which has led to excellent board results," Punjab CMO Twitter handle said.

Punjab Board announced class 12 results on July 1 and the board recorded an improvement of 4.5 per cent this year. Students from government schools performed better in board exams again this year. The pass percentage of government schools was 94.32 per cent. The pass percentage for affiliated and associated schools was 91.84 per cent and 87.04 per cent respectively.

Click here for more Education News
Amarinder Singh PSEB Class 12 Result Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh PSEB 10th results Punjab Teachers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Undergraduate Exams Of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Deferred
Undergraduate Exams Of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Deferred
GATE 2021 Dates Announced: Two New Subjects Introduced; Eligibility Criteria Relaxed
GATE 2021 Dates Announced: Two New Subjects Introduced; Eligibility Criteria Relaxed
Gauhati University Law Admission 2020: Online Application From July 29
Gauhati University Law Admission 2020: Online Application From July 29
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against UGC Circular On Final-Term Exams On July 27
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against UGC Circular On Final-Term Exams On July 27
Students In Kerala Make Technology Innovations To Battle COVID-19
Students In Kerala Make Technology Innovations To Battle COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................