Punjab School Education Department Directs For Biometric Updation In Aadhaar Cards Of Students

The Punjab School Education Department has issued orders for making biometric updation in Aadhaar cards of school students to ensure timely scholarship under various schemes.

Education | ANI | Updated: Mar 16, 2021 6:51 pm IST

Chandigarh:

The Punjab School Education Department has issued orders for making biometric updation in Aadhaar cards of school students to ensure timely scholarship under various schemes. According to a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab on Tuesday, students must have an Aadhaar card for various scholarship schemes.

"Instructions have been issued for the students between the ages group of 5 to 15 years to acquire their Aadhar card. At the same time, biometric updation has also been asked for the students who have Aadhaar cards," the statement read.

This process will begin from the new academic session.

"The Director-General of school education has issued a letter to the district education officers in this regard. The roster of primary schools regarding Aadhaar cards of students will be prepared by the District Education Officer (EE) and the roster for Middle, High and Senior Secondary will be prepared by the District Education Officer (SE) of the concerned district," the statement read.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies will provide 294 Aadhaar kits with manpower for making Aadhaar cards and they will visit different places for the said purpose.

Aadhaar biometric updation will start from primary school students, followed by the middle, high and senior secondary school students. Officials have also been asked to keep in mind the school education board's date sheet while preparing the roster of students.

Aadhar card
