Punjab Reopens NTSE Application 2020 Window; Exam On December 13

Punjab School Education Department has reopened the NTSE 2020 registration window today, November 11. Students of Punjab can register online for the NTSE Stage 1 exam till November 15 at epunjabschool.gov.in portal. The first stage of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) at the state level, will be held on December 12 - 13, 2020. The second phase of NTSE 2020 will be conducted on June 13. The first phase of NTSE will be held by the respective state education boards while the second phase will be conducted by NCERT at the national level.

Read More NTSE 2020-21 Exam Dates Announced, Check Eligibility, Paper Pattern

The decision of the Punjab School Education Department to reopen the NTSE application window comes “in view of difficulties faced by students”.

ANI in their social media handle said: “Punjab School Education Department has decided to reopen portal for registration for state level National Talent Search Examination (NTSE, Stage-1) from Nov 11 to Nov 15 in view of difficulties faced by students: Government of Punjab.”

It further added: “The exam will be held on December 13, 2020. Registration for this exam can be done on the http://epunjabschool.gov.in portal: Government of Punjab.”

The exam will be held on December 13, 2020. Registration for this exam can be done on the https://t.co/wTcIWV5uZa portal: Government of Punjab. https://t.co/2EcPGio9iW — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

About 2,000 scholarships will be awarded for NTSE qualifying candidates at different stages of education. For students of Classes 11 and 12, the NTSE scholarship amount is Rs 1,250 per month, while for the undergraduate and postgraduate years, it is Rs 2,000 per month and for PhD, the amount of scholarship is fixed in accordance with the UGC norms.

NTSE 2020 Registration Steps