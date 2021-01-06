Punjab To Reopen Schools For Students Of Classes 5 To 12 From January 7

  • Home
Punjab School Reopening: The students only of Class 5 to Class 12 will be allowed to physically attend their classes. The timings of the schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 6, 2021 3:44 pm IST | Source: PTI

Chandigarh:

The Punjab Government on Wednesday decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of Class 5 to Class 12. State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said following the persistent demand of parents, the Punjab Government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7 onwards.

In a statement here, Mr Singla said the timings of the schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm. The students only of Class 5 to Class 12 will be allowed to physically attend their classes, said the minister. Mr Singla said while giving his nod, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the department to ensure the safety of the children, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said following the Chief Minister’s directions, all school managements have been asked to strictly comply with all anti-COVID precautions in schools. The Cabinet minister also said that the Education Department had taken feedback from school heads. Besides ensuring safety of the children, they also suggested the reopening of schools before the annual exams for final revision of the course, he said.

