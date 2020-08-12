Punjab Removes Transfer Certificate Restriction For Admission In Government Schools

Punjab has removed transfer certificate restriction for admission in government schools

Punjab School Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla, taking note of the difficulties being faced by students, has directed to remove the restriction on transfer certificates for admission in government schools so that students don't face any difficulty regarding admission.

A spokesperson for the school education department said that a letter has been issued in this regard to all district education officers. The restrictions of transfer certificate for admission in government schools has been lifted and school heads have been asked to admit such students at their own level.

At the same time the school heads have been directed to take in written from the parents of the students who do not have the transfer certificates.

The school education department has also issued directions to the district authorities to send the names of the schools to headquarters which have not issued transfer certificates to the students.

Schools have also been instructed not to compel students who do not have their birth certificate but want to take admission in the government schools. Such students are to be admitted on provisional basis.