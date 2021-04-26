Punjab Releases Grants For Strengthening Infrastructure Of Vocational Labs

Image credit: Shutterstock At present, there are 955 NSQF labs and 450 vocational labs in Punjab (representational)

The Punjab School Education Department has released grants for strengthening the infrastructure of vocational labs to improve vocational education in the state.

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has emphasized on converting vocational, National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) labs into smart labs to improve the standard of vocational education in the state, a spokesperson of the department said.

On the directions of Education Minister @VijayIndrSingla, Punjab School Education Department has released grants for strengthening the infrastructure of Vocational Labs to improve vocational education. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) April 26, 2021

At present, there are 955 NSQF labs and 450 vocational labs functioning in the schools across the state.

The department has formulated a strategy to digitally strengthen these labs and convert them into smart labs. For this Rs 66,500 for each non-IT trade lab and Rs 11,000 for each IT trade lab have already been released. Now the department has arranged Rs 8,500 per lab to make these labs more attractive, an official statement said.

According to the spokesperson, this amount will be used for paintwork, purchasing doormats, window curtains, door curtains, maintenance of furniture, installation of white or green boards, exhaust fans, syllabus handlers, clocks, newspapers reading stand, etc.