Punjab PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 Registration Dates Announced

PSEB Board Exam 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the registration dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, for regular and open schools, to be held in March next year.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 26, 2020 12:39 pm IST

Punjab PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 Registration Dates Announced
PSEB Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration Dates; Check Here
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the registration dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, for regular and open schools, to be held in March next year. According to official information, the last date to pay the board exam fee without late fee is December 10. The fee can be paid up to January 22 with a late fee of Rs 2,000.

PSEB Class 10 board exam fee is Rs 800. Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 extra for each practical subject and Rs 350 per additional subject.

PSEB Class 12 board exam fee is Rs 1,200 with Rs 150 per practical subject and Rs 350 per additional subject.

PSEB Class 10,12 Board Exam 2021: Important Dates

Particular

Last date to generate bank challan

Last date to pay fees through challan

Without late fee

December 1, 2020

December 10, 2020

With a late fee of Rs 500

December 15, 2020

December 21, 2020

With a late fee of Rs. 1,000

December 31, 2020

January 1, 2021

With a late fee of Rs 2,000

January 15, 2021

January 22, 2021

PSEB Board Exam 2021Registration: Important Instructions

  • Detailed information regarding exam form and fess submission will be available on the school login portal.

  • School principals can correct the application forms till January 31, 2021 at their level. After that, Rs 200 per correction will be charged till February 26, 2021.

  • Examination fees can be submitted through bank challan only.

  • No challan can be generated after the last date of challan generation through banks.

  • Open school examination fees are collected along with the admission fee, so no separate examination fees will be collected.

  • It is mandatory to submit examination form of open school at the regional office or main office.

Check the official notification

