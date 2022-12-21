  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Round Vacant Seat Details Today At Bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Round Vacant Seat Details Today At Bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS will release the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 stray round vacant seat details today, December 21.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 21, 2022 10:22 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Physical Stray Vacancy Round Revised Schedule Out; Check Dates Here
Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Online Registration Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in
NEET UG 2023 On May 7; Here’s Expert Tips, Pointers On Preparation
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Opt Out From Stray Vacancy Round Tomorrow
Punjab NEET UG 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Seat Allotment Results Out; Reporting Begins
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Dates; Check Schedule Here
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Round Vacant Seat Details Today At Bfuhs.ac.in
Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy details will release today
New Delhi:

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will release the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 stray round vacant seat details today, December 21. The Punjab NEET UG stray round counselling will be held offline in the physical mode. Interested candidates can register for the NEET UG stray vacancy round through the official website of the BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.
Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!
Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

The last date of receipt of online applications against Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round is December 24. The stray round merit list will be published on December 26, 2022. As per the official release, the candidates who have already registered are not required to apply again. However, such candidates must ensure their presence at the counselling venue on December 27, before 11 am. The counselling will start on December 27 (12 noon).

The candidates who will get provisionally selected can report to their provisionally allotted colleges up to December 28, 2022. The shortlisted candidates will have to pay six months' tuition fee through Demand Draft. The candidates who are already registered but not holding any seat of round 1 and round 2 of all India quota (AIQ) and state quota and candidates who have not been allotted seat during the mop-up round of the AIQ or State Quota are eligible for the stray vacancy round.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exam Starts Today; Guidelines For Candidates
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exam Starts Today; Guidelines For Candidates
Delhi University Begins NCWEB UG Admission Against Last Special Drive Cut-Off List Today
Delhi University Begins NCWEB UG Admission Against Last Special Drive Cut-Off List Today
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Board Likely To Announce Class 10, 12 Time Table Soon
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Board Likely To Announce Class 10, 12 Time Table Soon
Upper Primary Attendance In Jharkhand Schools Down To 58 Per Cent Post Pandemic: Report
Upper Primary Attendance In Jharkhand Schools Down To 58 Per Cent Post Pandemic: Report
Jammu And Kashmir Students Participated In Global Asteroid Search Campaign As Part Of NASA Project
Jammu And Kashmir Students Participated In Global Asteroid Search Campaign As Part Of NASA Project
.......................... Advertisement ..........................