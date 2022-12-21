Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Round Vacant Seat Details Today At Bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy details will release today

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will release the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 stray round vacant seat details today, December 21. The Punjab NEET UG stray round counselling will be held offline in the physical mode. Interested candidates can register for the NEET UG stray vacancy round through the official website of the BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

The last date of receipt of online applications against Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round is December 24. The stray round merit list will be published on December 26, 2022. As per the official release, the candidates who have already registered are not required to apply again. However, such candidates must ensure their presence at the counselling venue on December 27, before 11 am. The counselling will start on December 27 (12 noon).

The candidates who will get provisionally selected can report to their provisionally allotted colleges up to December 28, 2022. The shortlisted candidates will have to pay six months' tuition fee through Demand Draft. The candidates who are already registered but not holding any seat of round 1 and round 2 of all India quota (AIQ) and state quota and candidates who have not been allotted seat during the mop-up round of the AIQ or State Quota are eligible for the stray vacancy round.