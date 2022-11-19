Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Merit List Out; Direct Link

Punjab NEET UG 2022 round 2 provisional merit list released.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) round 2 provisional merit list is released today, November 19, 2022. Candidates can check and download the Punjab NEET UG merit list through the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences - bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates can fill in choices and enter preferences for round 2 till November 20.

The Punjab NEET UG 2022 revised provisional combined open merit list has the name of the candidates who submitted willingness to participate in round 2 of the online counselling for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in the government, private Medical or Dental colleges, minority institutes and private universities in Punjab.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Merit List Direct Link

The processing of seat allocation will be held till November 24. And the provisional result will be declared on November 25. Candidates can submit objections regarding the Punjab NEET UG counselling provisional result physically at the university office till November 26 till 11 am. The final provisional result will also be declared on November 26.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Merit List: How To Check

Go to the official website – bfuhs.ac.in. Open the 'NEET UG' tab. Click on the Punjab NEET UG provisional merit list link. Search your name in the pdf using the shortcut (ctrl+f) key Verify the details mentioned in the provisional result and download it.

The merit list is totally provisional as it is prepared as per online data filled in by the candidates. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat by virtue of this provisional merit list and this merit list cannot be challenged in a court of law.