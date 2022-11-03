  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Out At Bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Out At Bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS Faridkot has declared the Punjab NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, November 3.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 4:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Direct Link
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Asks Candidates To Resign Seat Till 7 PM Today Against Round 1 Allotment
NEET UG 2023 Exam Date When? Update On Application Date; What We Know So Far
MCC Asks Medical Colleges Not To Contribute Vacant Seats Of NEET UG 2022 Round-1 In Round-2
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Starts Today; Details Here
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Document Verification Tomorrow; Admission From November 1
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Out At Bfuhs.ac.in
Punjab NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared
New Delhi:

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has declared the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, November 3. Candidates registered for the Punjab state's NEET UG counselling 2022 can check the round 1 allotment result on the official website-- bfuhs.ac.in. The university has released the provisional allotment of seats for MBBS and BDS programmes.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Candidates selected in the provisional seat allotment can raise objections till November 4 (10 am). The BFUHS Faridkot will release the Punjab NEET UG final seat allotment result on November 4, after 2 pm. After the release of the NEET UG final seat allotment, candidates will have to report at the allotted college with the required documents within the stipulated timeline. Candidates will get admission to the undergraduate medical and dental programmes in the state of Punjab.

Also Read|| NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Direct Link

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the BFUHS official website at bfuhs.ac.in.
  2. Click on the 'Provisional allotment of seats for Round 1 under NEET UG' link available on the home page
  3. The Punjab NEET PG provisional seat allotment will appear on the screen
  4. Candidates can search their name or NEET roll number in the pdf using shortcut (ctrl+f) key
  5. Download the result PDF for future reference.

Direct Link: Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Plea For Uniform Education Policy For Children Of Migrant Workers During Pandemic Infructuous: Supreme Court
Plea For Uniform Education Policy For Children Of Migrant Workers During Pandemic Infructuous: Supreme Court
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Direct Link
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Direct Link
Last Date To Apply For CEED, UCEED 2023 Without Late Fee Tomorrow
Last Date To Apply For CEED, UCEED 2023 Without Late Fee Tomorrow
IIT Roorkee Inaugurates 9th International Groundwater Conference 2022 On Subsurface Water Management
IIT Roorkee Inaugurates 9th International Groundwater Conference 2022 On Subsurface Water Management
IIM Ahmedabad Redesigns Website, Logo As A Key Initiative In Future Growth Plans
IIM Ahmedabad Redesigns Website, Logo As A Key Initiative In Future Growth Plans
.......................... Advertisement ..........................