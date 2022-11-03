Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Out At Bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has declared the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, November 3. Candidates registered for the Punjab state's NEET UG counselling 2022 can check the round 1 allotment result on the official website-- bfuhs.ac.in. The university has released the provisional allotment of seats for MBBS and BDS programmes.

Candidates selected in the provisional seat allotment can raise objections till November 4 (10 am). The BFUHS Faridkot will release the Punjab NEET UG final seat allotment result on November 4, after 2 pm. After the release of the NEET UG final seat allotment, candidates will have to report at the allotted college with the required documents within the stipulated timeline. Candidates will get admission to the undergraduate medical and dental programmes in the state of Punjab.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result: How To Check

Visit the BFUHS official website at bfuhs.ac.in. Click on the 'Provisional allotment of seats for Round 1 under NEET UG' link available on the home page The Punjab NEET PG provisional seat allotment will appear on the screen Candidates can search their name or NEET roll number in the pdf using shortcut (ctrl+f) key Download the result PDF for future reference.

