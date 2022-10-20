Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Merit List Out; Final Merit On October 22

Punjab NEET UG round 1 provisional merit list released

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Punjab, has released the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional merit list today, October 20. Candidates can check Punjab NEET UG provisional merit list on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. The university has released the provisional combined merit list and category-wise merit list of candidates applied for admission under NEET UG-2022 in the Punjab state.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Aspirants can submit objections on Punjab NEET UG provisional merit list (if any) by October 21, (5 pm). Candidates can submit objections only by visiting in admission branch, BFUHS, Faridkot. The Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 final merit list will be issued on October 22, 2022. The choice filling for round 1 counselling will be held between October 23 and 27, 2022.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Display of provisional merit list of candidates October 20, 2022 Last date for submission of objections in provisional merit list(if any) October 21, 2022 Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 final merit list October 22, 2022 Choice filling for 1st round of online counselling October 23 to 27, 2022 Processing of seat allotment October 28 to 31, 2022 Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result November 2, 2022

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result: How To Check

Go tothe official website – bfuhs.ac.in. Click on the 'NEET UG' tab available on the home page Select the desired Punjab NEET PG provisional merit list Search your name or NEET roll number in the pdf using shortcut (ctrl+f) key Verify the details mentioned in the provisional result and download it for future reference.

Direct Link: Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result