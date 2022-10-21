Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Merit List Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

  • Home
Punjab NEET UG 2022 round 1 final merit list to be declared tomorrow at the official website of BFUHS- bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 final merit list to be out tomorrow.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will release the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 round 1 final merit list tomorrow, October 22, 2022. Candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2022 counselling final merit list through the official website- bfuhs.ac.in.

Candidates to check the final merit list need to visit the official website of BFUHS and then click on the Punjab NEET UG 2022 final merit list link on the home page. After that enter the necessary credentials on the given space and then click on submit. Candidates need to properly check the details mentioned in the merit list and then download it for future reference.

As per the official schedule, the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 choice-filling process will be held from October 23 to October 27, 2022. The seat allotment process will be from October 28 to 31. The Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result will be announced on November 2, 2022. Earlier, the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional merit list was out on October 20.

The Punjab NEET UG counselling is conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical and dental programmes in the state of Punjab.

NEET Counselling
