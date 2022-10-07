Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Programme

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can check details of the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG 2022: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has opened the registration window for the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling process. Candidates can apply online for the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling from October 7 to October 13, 2022. Candidates can register for counselling for admission to the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme through the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in.

The combined online counselling for admission to the undergraduate Medical and Dental courses in all the Medical and Dental colleges including under Private universities and minority institutions in the state of Punjab will be conducted by BFUHS Faridkot.

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 5900 while registering for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022. However, the registration fee for Schedule Caste (SC) category candidates is Rs 2950. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam are only eligible to apply for the MBBS and BDS programmes admission.

The Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list will be declared on October 19. Students can submit their objections offline at the admission branch, BFUHS on October 20 till 5 pm. The Punjab NEET 2022 final merit list will be released with no exception for objections on October 21, 2022.

