Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Merit List 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow At Bhufs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: The candidates will be provided with opportunity to raise objections in provisional merit list till October 21. Following which, the final merit list will be issued on October 22

Oct 19, 2022

Punjab NEET UG 2022 final merit list will be issued on October 22
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences will issue NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list on Thursday, October 20. The registered candidates for the NEET UG 2022 counselling can check the provisional merit list on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in.

The candidates will be provided with opportunity to raise objections in provisional merit list till October 21. Following which, the final merit list will be issued on October 22. READ MORE | MCC Announces Further Addition Of 242 MBBS Seats In Round One Seat Matrix

Punjab NEET UG Counselling: How To Check Provisional Merit List

  1. Visit the official website- bfuhs.ac.in
  2. Click on NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list
  3. Use login credentials- application number/ date of birth
  4. Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list will appear on screen
  5. Download and take a printout for further reference.

BFUHS Faridkot will conduct the entire counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses including private universities and minority institutions in Punjab.

