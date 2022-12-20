  • Home
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Physical Stray Vacancy Round Revised Schedule Out; Check Dates Here

The Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round revised schedule is available on the official website of BFUHS- bfuhs.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 20, 2022 6:15 pm IST

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Physical Stray Vacancy Round Revised Schedule Out; Check Dates Here
Punjab NEET UG 2022 physical stray vacancy round
New Delhi:

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has revised the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 physical counselling stray round schedule. The complete revised schedule of the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round is available on the official site of BFUHS- bfuhs.ac.in.

Candidates who have already registered are not required to apply again. However, they must ensure their presence at the counselling venue before 11 am on December 27. The provisionally selected candidates are required to report to their provisionally allotted colleges up to December 28, 2022. Candidates are required to pay six months' tuition fee through Demand Draft. Cash or cheque will not be accepted during the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling stray vacancy round.

Those candidates who will register afresh, who are already registered but not holding any seat of round 1 and round 2 of all India quota (AIQ) and state quota and candidates who have not been allotted seat during the mop-up round of the AIQ or State Quota are eligible for the stray vacancy round. Also Read || NEET UG 2023 On May 7; Here’s Expert Tips, Pointers On Preparation

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round: Revised Schedule

EventsDates
Display of vacancy position
December 21, 2022
Extension of the last date of receipt of online applications for stray vacancy round
December 24, 2022
Display of merit list
December 26, 2022
Start of counselling
December 27, 2022 (12 noon)
Date of joining and medical check-up
December 28, 2022
