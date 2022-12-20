Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Physical Stray Vacancy Round Revised Schedule Out; Check Dates Here

Punjab NEET UG 2022 physical stray vacancy round

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has revised the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 physical counselling stray round schedule. The complete revised schedule of the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round is available on the official site of BFUHS- bfuhs.ac.in.

Candidates who have already registered are not required to apply again. However, they must ensure their presence at the counselling venue before 11 am on December 27. The provisionally selected candidates are required to report to their provisionally allotted colleges up to December 28, 2022. Candidates are required to pay six months' tuition fee through Demand Draft. Cash or cheque will not be accepted during the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling stray vacancy round.

Those candidates who will register afresh, who are already registered but not holding any seat of round 1 and round 2 of all India quota (AIQ) and state quota and candidates who have not been allotted seat during the mop-up round of the AIQ or State Quota are eligible for the stray vacancy round. Also Read || NEET UG 2023 On May 7; Here’s Expert Tips, Pointers On Preparation

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round: Revised Schedule