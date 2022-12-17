  • Home
The Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop-up round and stray vacancy round schedule is available on the official website of BFUHS- bfuhs.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 17, 2022 3:15 pm IST

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up, Stray Vacancy Round Revised Dates Out
Punjab NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up, Stray Vacancy Round
Image credit: Shutterstock

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has revised the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round and stray vacancy round schedule. The complete revised schedule for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses is available on the official website– bfuhs.ac.in.

The official counselling website of BFUHS states, “In consonance to the directions of the Punjab & Haryana High Court in CWP No. 24703 dated 2022 & another connected cases, the schedule of MopUp Round & Stray Vacancy Round is revised”.

To check the Punjab NEET UG counselling mop-up round and stray vacancy round schedule candidates need to go to the official website of BFUHS and then on the homepage click on the counselling schedule link. The PDF file of the schedule will get displayed on the screen. Candidates must check the dates and go ahead with the counselling process accordingly. Candidates are also advised to keep a printout of it Punjab NEET UG counselling schedule.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up, Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates

EventsDates
Updation of choices or preferences of college, course, quota or category through the online portal for mop-up round counselling for admission to vacant seatsDecember 16 - December 17, 2022 (up to 5 pm)
Processing of seat allotmentDecember 18, 2022
Display of provisional resultDecember 18, 2022
Reporting or joining to the allotted collegeDecember 19 - December 20, 2022 (up to 5 pm)

Walking In Counselling For Stray Vacancy Round

EventsDates
Display of vacancy positionDecember 20, 2022 (till midnight)
Receipt of online admission application formsDecember 19 - December 21, 2022 (up to 12 noon)
Scrutiny of documentsDecember 21, 2022 (2 pm)

Start of counsellingDecember 21, 2022 (3 pm)
NEET Counselling
