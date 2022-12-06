  • Home
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registrations Underway; Check Dates

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is conducting the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round registrations.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 7:28 pm IST

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round registrations will close on December 9
New Delhi:

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is conducting the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round registrations. Eligible candidates can register for the mop-up round counselling through the official website-- bfuhs.ac.in till December 9. Candidates who have not registered earlier in any round of the Punjab NEET UG counselling can also register for the mop-up round.

The candidates are required to deposit an application fee of Rs 5,900 for fresh registration. Candidates belonging to SC category are required to pay Rs 2,950 as an application fee. The choice filling process for college, course, quota and category for admission to vacant seats in MBBS, BDS courses will be conducted between December 5 and December 10, 2022.

BFUHS will publish the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round provisional allotment result on December 14. Candidates shortlisted in the provisional merit list can submit grievances up to 2 pm on December 15. The Punjab NEET UG mop-up round final seat allotment result will be declared on December 15, 2022 (5 pm).

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Important Dates

EventsDates
Punjab NEET UG mop-up round registration last date for General, SC, NRI candidatesDecember 9, 2022
Last date to submit fees for fresh registrationDecember 9, 2022
Last date to correct application dataDecember 9, 2022
Last date for sports quota candidates to apply - offlineDecember 10, 2022
Choice filling and locking processDecember 5 to 10, 2022
Punjab NEET UG mop-up round provisional merit listDecember 11, 2022
Final provisional merit listDecember 12, 2022 (5pm)
Processing of Seat AllotmentDecember 13, 2022
Punjab NEET UG mop-up round provisional resultDecember 14, 2022
Punjab NEET UG mop-up round final seat allotmentDecember 15, 2022 (5 pm)
Reporting at allotted collegesDecember 16 to 17, 2022

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Steps To Register

  • Go to the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in.
  • On the homepage click on the MBBS, BDS under UG NEET 2022 admission link.
  • Generate login credentials by filling in basic details
  • Re-login and fill out the application form as instructed and upload the necessary documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form
  • Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for further processing.
