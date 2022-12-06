Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registrations Underway; Check Dates
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is conducting the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round registrations. Eligible candidates can register for the mop-up round counselling through the official website-- bfuhs.ac.in till December 9. Candidates who have not registered earlier in any round of the Punjab NEET UG counselling can also register for the mop-up round.
The candidates are required to deposit an application fee of Rs 5,900 for fresh registration. Candidates belonging to SC category are required to pay Rs 2,950 as an application fee. The choice filling process for college, course, quota and category for admission to vacant seats in MBBS, BDS courses will be conducted between December 5 and December 10, 2022.
BFUHS will publish the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round provisional allotment result on December 14. Candidates shortlisted in the provisional merit list can submit grievances up to 2 pm on December 15. The Punjab NEET UG mop-up round final seat allotment result will be declared on December 15, 2022 (5 pm).
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Punjab NEET UG mop-up round registration last date for General, SC, NRI candidates
|December 9, 2022
|Last date to submit fees for fresh registration
|December 9, 2022
|Last date to correct application data
|December 9, 2022
|Last date for sports quota candidates to apply - offline
|December 10, 2022
|Choice filling and locking process
|December 5 to 10, 2022
|Punjab NEET UG mop-up round provisional merit list
|December 11, 2022
|Final provisional merit list
|December 12, 2022 (5pm)
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|December 13, 2022
|Punjab NEET UG mop-up round provisional result
|December 14, 2022
|Punjab NEET UG mop-up round final seat allotment
|December 15, 2022 (5 pm)
|Reporting at allotted colleges
|December 16 to 17, 2022
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Steps To Register
- Go to the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in.
- On the homepage click on the MBBS, BDS under UG NEET 2022 admission link.
- Generate login credentials by filling in basic details
- Re-login and fill out the application form as instructed and upload the necessary documents
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form
- Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for further processing.