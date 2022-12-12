Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Merit List Out At Bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG mop-up round provisional merit list released

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Punjab has released the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round provisional merit list. Candidates registered for Punjab NEET UG mop-up round counselling can check the provisional merit list on the official website-- bfuhs.ac.in. The BFUHS will release the final merit list of eligible students today, December 12 (5 pm).

The Punjab NEET UG mop-up round combined open merit list has been prepared considering the data filled by the candidates. The merit list includes name of candidates who have submitted willingness for participation in NEET UG mop-up round counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS courses, session 2022 in the government, private Medical/Dental colleges, minority institutes, private universities in the state of Punjab.

BFUHS will release the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round provisional result on December 14 and final seat allotment on December 15, 2022. Candidates who will get shortlisted in the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round allotment result can report at the allotted colleges between December 16 and December 17, 2022.

Punjab NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling Schedule