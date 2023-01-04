Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round 2 Registration Begins; Merit List On January 12

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round 2 registration

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has opened the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling mop-up round registration window for round 2 today, January 4. 2023. Candidates can register online for the NEET UG mop-up round for leftover seats of the BDS course through the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. The last date to complete the registration process is January 11, 2023.

While registering online, it is mandatory for candidates to pay the registration fee of Rs 5,900 including 18 per cent GST (Rs 2,950 for the Scheduled Caste category candidates). The deposition of the fee is required to be made through the online payment gateway of the university. Also Read || NEET SS Counselling 2022: Super Speciality Round 2 Final Result Out

As per the NEET UG 2022 round 2 mop-up round schedule, the provisional merit list will be released on January 12, 2023. The second mop-up round counselling process will be conducted at the Senate Hall, BFUHS, Faridkot from 10 am on January 13. Candidates can join the allotted college and course on January 14, 2023.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: Steps To Register Online