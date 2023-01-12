  • Home
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round 2 Merit List Today At Bfuhs.ac.in

Candidates will have to report for the NEET UG mop-up round counselling process for round 2 on January 13 at 10 am.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 12, 2023 3:03 pm IST

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round 2 merit list
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list for round 2 today, January 12, 2023. Once the NEET UG mop-up round merit list is released it will be available for download on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in.

Candidates will have to report to the Senate Hall, BFUHS, Faridkot from 10 am on January 13 to proceed ahead with the NEET UG mop-up round counselling for round 2. The date of joining the allotted college and course is January 14, 2023.

To download the merit list, candidates first are required to visit the official website of BFUHS. On the homepage, click on the 'NEET UG 2022' link. Then on the new page that appears, click on the merit list link and enter the necessary credentials. The NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round merit list will get displayed on the screen. Download the merit list pdf and take a printout of the same for further needs.

Candidates are required to pay six-month tuition fee in the form of Demand Draft in favour of Registrar, BFUHS, Faridkot, payable at Faridkot on the spot at the counselling venue and failing which a seat will not be allotted. No cash or cheque will be accepted as payment for the tuition fee.

NEET Counselling
