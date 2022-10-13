Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Register For MBBS, BDS Programmes Today

Punjab NEET UG counselling registration last date today

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is administering combined online counselling for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses in all the medical and dental colleges including those under private universities and minority institutions of the state. BFUHS will close the registration window for NEET UG counselling process for admission to state quota seats of MBBS and BDS programmes today. Candidates yet to register for admission to MBBS and BDS state quota seats can apply online at the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in by today, October 13.

Candidates under the unreserved category will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 5,900 for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022. The registration fee, however, for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates is Rs 2,950. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2022 will be able to register for Punjab NEET counselling and participate in the state counselling process. The provisional Punjab NEET UG 2022 merit list will be declared on October 19.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register