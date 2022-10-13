Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Register For MBBS, BDS Programmes Today
Punjab NEET Counselling 2022: NEET UG 2022 qualified candidates yet to register for admission to MBBS and BDS state quota seats of Punjab can apply online at the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in.
The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is administering combined online counselling for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses in all the medical and dental colleges including those under private universities and minority institutions of the state. BFUHS will close the registration window for NEET UG counselling process for admission to state quota seats of MBBS and BDS programmes today. Candidates yet to register for admission to MBBS and BDS state quota seats can apply online at the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in by today, October 13.
Candidates under the unreserved category will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 5,900 for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022. The registration fee, however, for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates is Rs 2,950. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2022 will be able to register for Punjab NEET counselling and participate in the state counselling process. The provisional Punjab NEET UG 2022 merit list will be declared on October 19.
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register
- Go to the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in.
- On the homepage click on the designated MBBS, BDS link under UG NEET 2022 admission
- Register for the Punjab NEET counselling process by filling in the required information.
- Log in and fill out the application form
- Upload documents, as required
- Pay the application fee
- Download and take a printout of the application form