Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS To Announce Final Selection List Under Round-2 Today

NEET UG counselling Punjab round-2 final selection list today

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will announce the undergraduate medical and dental courses final selection list against round-2 counselling today, November 26. The applicants shortlisted in the final selection list will be admitted to medical and dental programmes in colleges including those under private universities and minority institutions of the state. When announced, the candidates can check the MBBS and BDS state quota final selection list at the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in.

The provisional admission list was announced on November 25 and candidates were able to raise objections against it. 2022.

“Provisional allotment of seats for Round 2nd under NEET UG 2022.Objections(if any) are invited from the candidates (up to 26-11-2022 4:00 pm in person). Final Selection list will be displayed on 26-11-2022 (5:00pm) after receipt of objections,” a BFUHS statement added.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Final Selection List