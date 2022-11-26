  • Home
The undergraduate medical aspirants can check the MBBS and BDS state quota final selection list at the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 2:21 pm IST

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS To Announce Final Selection List Under Round-2 Today
NEET UG counselling Punjab round-2 final selection list today
New Delhi:

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will announce the undergraduate medical and dental courses final selection list against round-2 counselling today, November 26. The applicants shortlisted in the final selection list will be admitted to medical and dental programmes in colleges including those under private universities and minority institutions of the state. When announced, the candidates can check the MBBS and BDS state quota final selection list at the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in.

The provisional admission list was announced on November 25 and candidates were able to raise objections against it. 2022.

“Provisional allotment of seats for Round 2nd under NEET UG 2022.Objections(if any) are invited from the candidates (up to 26-11-2022 4:00 pm in person). Final Selection list will be displayed on 26-11-2022 (5:00pm) after receipt of objections,” a BFUHS statement added.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Final Selection List

  1. Go to the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage click on the designated MBBS, BDS final selection list link under UG NEET 2022 admission
  3. Key in credentials if required
  4. Submit and download BFUHS final selection list
