Punjab NEET UG 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Seat Allotment Results Out; Reporting Begins

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment result declared at bfuhs.ac.in.

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has announced the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round provisional seat allotment result. Candidates can check the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round allotment result through the official website-- bfuhs.ac.in. To check and download the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round allotment letter, candidates need to log in with registration number, and password in capital letters.

The shortlisted candidates are required to report at the allotted college between December 19 to December 20, 2022 (5 pm). The university has also released the list of ineligible candidates for the mop-up round under NEET UG 2022. As per the official release, if any candidate failed to join the allotted seat of mop-up round, then penalty equivalent to the security/willingness amount will be imposed as per gazette notification number MCI-34(41)/2018-Med./109835.

Direct Link: Punjab NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Allotment Letter

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round: Important Dates

Events Dates Updation of choices or preferences of college, course, quota or category through the online portal for mop-up round counselling for admission to vacant seats December 16 - December 17, 2022 (up to 5 pm) Processing of seat allotment December 18, 2022 Display of provisional result December 18, 2022 Reporting or joining to the allotted college December 19 - December 20, 2022 (up to 5 pm)

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required