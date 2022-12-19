  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab NEET UG 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Seat Allotment Results Out; Reporting Begins

Punjab NEET UG 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Seat Allotment Results Out; Reporting Begins

BFUHS has announced the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round provisional seat allotment result.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 19, 2022 1:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Dates; Check Schedule Here
NEET UG 2022: CENTAC Opens Registration Window For Vacant Seats; Apply At Centacpuducherry.in
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up, Stray Vacancy Round Revised Dates Out
NEET 2023: NTA To Release Application Form Soon; Details Here
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today; Documents Required
NEET 2023 Exam On May 7; NTA To Start Registrations Soon
Punjab NEET UG 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Seat Allotment Results Out; Reporting Begins
Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment result declared at bfuhs.ac.in.
New Delhi:

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has announced the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round provisional seat allotment result. Candidates can check the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round allotment result through the official website-- bfuhs.ac.in. To check and download the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round allotment letter, candidates need to log in with registration number, and password in capital letters.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.
Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!
Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

The shortlisted candidates are required to report at the allotted college between December 19 to December 20, 2022 (5 pm). The university has also released the list of ineligible candidates for the mop-up round under NEET UG 2022. As per the official release, if any candidate failed to join the allotted seat of mop-up round, then penalty equivalent to the security/willingness amount will be imposed as per gazette notification number MCI-34(41)/2018-Med./109835.

Direct Link: Punjab NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Allotment Letter

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round: Important Dates

EventsDates
Updation of choices or preferences of college, course, quota or category through the online portal for mop-up round counselling for admission to vacant seatsDecember 16 - December 17, 2022 (up to 5 pm)
Processing of seat allotmentDecember 18, 2022
Display of provisional resultDecember 18, 2022
Reporting or joining to the allotted collegeDecember 19 - December 20, 2022 (up to 5 pm)

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

  • NEET UG 2022 admit card
  • NEET UG 2022 result
  • Punjab NEET UG 2022 allotment letter
  • Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate
  • Class 12 certificate
  • Passport size photograph
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • Caste certificate (if any)
  • Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)
  • Disability certificate (if any)
Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNUEE 2022: JNU Entrance Exam Provisional Answer Key Out; Here’s How To Raise Grievances
JNUEE 2022: JNU Entrance Exam Provisional Answer Key Out; Here’s How To Raise Grievances
DU UG Admission 2022: Registrations Against Special Spot Allocation Round Begins Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Registrations Against Special Spot Allocation Round Begins Today
BSEB 2023 Exams: Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Practical Admit Cards Out
BSEB 2023 Exams: Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Practical Admit Cards Out
CLAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Link Active Till December 20; Steps To Raise Challenge
CLAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Link Active Till December 20; Steps To Raise Challenge
NBE Announces Foreign Dental Screening Test 2022 Dates For BDS Graduates
NBE Announces Foreign Dental Screening Test 2022 Dates For BDS Graduates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................