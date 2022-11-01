  • Home
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Allotment List Out; Direct Link

The Punjab NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment list is released and candidates can download it from the official website- bfuhs.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 1, 2022 8:01 pm IST

The Punjab NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment list is released.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG) round 2 provisional allotment list today, November 1, 2022. The provisional allocations list is released for master of dental surgery (MDS), doctor of medicine and master of science (MDMS), postgraduate diploma in services management (PGDSM), diplomate of national board (DNB) and six-month Ultrasonography programmes.

Candidates can check and download the allotment list through the official website of BFUHS- bfuhs.ac.in. The submission of objections to the provisional allotment can be done till 11 am tomorrow, November 2, 2022. The candidates are required to pay the balance fee and join their respective colleges by November 5 till 5 pm.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List Direct Link

Those who have accepted their seat allocation in round 2 and subsequent rounds will not be permitted to resign their seats, nor will candidates who are not upgraded to round 2.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website- bfuhs.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "NEET PG 2022" tab.
  3. Click on the Punjab NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment list link.
  4. The list will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout of it.
NEET Counselling
