Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Allotment List Out; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock The Punjab NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment list is released.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG) round 2 provisional allotment list today, November 1, 2022. The provisional allocations list is released for master of dental surgery (MDS), doctor of medicine and master of science (MDMS), postgraduate diploma in services management (PGDSM), diplomate of national board (DNB) and six-month Ultrasonography programmes.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



Candidates can check and download the allotment list through the official website of BFUHS- bfuhs.ac.in. The submission of objections to the provisional allotment can be done till 11 am tomorrow, November 2, 2022. The candidates are required to pay the balance fee and join their respective colleges by November 5 till 5 pm.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List Direct Link

Those who have accepted their seat allocation in round 2 and subsequent rounds will not be permitted to resign their seats, nor will candidates who are not upgraded to round 2.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List: Steps To Download