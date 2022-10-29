Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Allotment Date Revised, Reason AIQ List Awaited

Punjab NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Date

The Baba Faridkot University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has rescheduled the Punjab NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment result. The university will now release the Punjab NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result on November 1 which is earlier scheduled to be declared by October 30. Once released, candidates can check their NEET PG second round allotment result on the official website of the BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in using their user ID and password.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



The university has stated in its notification that the MCC has not yet released the list of candidates who have joined the second d round of online counselling of All India Quota (AIQ) seats due to which the Punjab NEET PG counselling round 2 allotment result is put on hold and will be declared on November 1.

"As per Notice of MCC, there is no option of resignation if candidate is not upgraded in round 2. Round 1 joined candidates who neither participate in round 2 nor resign from the seat of round 1 will be considered part of round 2 after the stipulated time. Therefore, since the list of candidates who have joined the 2nd round of online counselling of All India Quota is not released yet, hence the result of 2nd round of Punjab State PG counselling is put on hold and it will now be declared on November 1 instead of October 30, 2022," BFUHS Faridkot said in the official notice.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Revised Dates