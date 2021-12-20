Punjab NEET Counselling 2021: Provisional Merit List Released; Check Eligibility, Seat Intake Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check details of Punjab NEET counselling 2021

Punjab NEET Counselling 2021: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the provisional merit list containing the names of individuals who are eligible for counselling. The provisional merit list for candidates applied under Sikh/Christian Minority quota is available on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in.

Candidates want to appear for the NEET counselling process should check the official website- bfuhs.ac.in for details on schedule, seat intake capacity, eligibility criteria, documents required for the counselling process.

Meanwhile, NEET UG and PG counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats will be conducted in four rounds starting from 2021, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has informed. This will be applicable for 50 per cent postgraduate seats and 15 per cent undergraduate seats that come under the central pool.

The Supreme Court of India has approved the new counselling scheme of the MCC. MCC NEET Counselling 2021 will be in four rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Punjab NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

Candidates appearing for the Punjab NEET counselling 2021 are required to produce documents like: NEET UG 2021 admit card and score card Educational certificates like mark sheets of Class 10 and 12 (both sides), HSC mark sheet or mark sheet of any other equivalent examination Transfer certificate (TC) obtained after the completion of HSC or equivalent courses. Parent documents like Aadhar card, driving license Caste certificate (if mentioned).

For details on Punjab NEET counselling, candidates should check the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)- bfuhs.ac.in.