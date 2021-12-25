  • Home
Punjab Govt To Set Up Chair To Undertake Study On Teachings Of Lord Jesus

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said this chair will be established in one of the universities in the state

Updated: Dec 25, 2021 9:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

Chamkaur Sahib:

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said the state government will set up a chair to undertake extensive study and research on the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ and the holy Bible. He said this chair will be established in one of the universities in the state.

Channi also extended warm greetings to people on the occasion of Christmas, according to a government statement. Addressing a function organised here to mark Christmas, Channi urged to people of all sections of the society for celebrating this pious occasion in unison.

Channi said Christmas is a sacred occasion not only for Christians but for people of all religions and faiths. He said that Lord Jesus Christ demonstrated the path of peace, love, harmony and brotherhood a long time back, which is still relevant in contemporary times.

Sacred occasions like Christmas further strengthen communal harmony and brotherhood, said Channi, adding that these religious celebrations also motivate society for the welfare of humanity.

The Congress is a secular party, which always stands for the principle of equality, he said during the function organised by the Voice of Peace Ministry.

