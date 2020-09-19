  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Government Allows Opening Of Institutions For PhD Students, PG Technical Courses

Punjab Government Allows Opening Of Institutions For PhD Students, PG Technical Courses

The Punjab Government has allowed the opening of higher education institutions from September 21 for PhD scholars and postgraduate students pursuing technical and professional courses requiring experimental work.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 19, 2020 7:57 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIIT Naya Raipur 2020 Admission: Application For BTech Starts, Register Online Till October 15
JNUSU Demands Phased Return Of Senior Students To Campus
Pondicherry University To Hold Open Book Exam For Final-Semester Students
Punjab Agricultural University CET 2020: PAU Declares Common Entrance Test Results, Check Details Here
IIT Guwahati To Host Convocation Online On September 22; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Address Students
Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For UGAT And Other Exams; Direct Link Here
Punjab Government Allows Opening Of Institutions For PhD Students, PG Technical Courses
Punjab Allows Opening Of Institutions For PhD Students, PG Technical Courses
Chandigarh:

The Punjab Government on Saturday allowed the opening of higher education institutions from September 21 for PhD scholars and postgraduate students pursuing technical and professional courses requiring experimental work. However, schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed in the states. The guidelines were issued in compliance with the directives of the current phase of the coronavirus lockdown issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works. These will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in the States/ UTs," read the Unlock-4 guidelines issued on August 30.

According to detailed guidelines issued by Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra, open air theatres will be allowed to function with strict adherence to social distancing norms. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed.

As per the orders, online distance learning will be permitted and encouraged but schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular classes. Mr Chandra, in an official statement, said 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attend schools at a time for online teaching, tele counseling and related work in areas outside the containment zones, only as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on September 8 by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Government PhD Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS EAMCET Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Till September 20
TS EAMCET Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Till September 20
Constitute Task Force To Frame Rules For Online Classes: Ahmed Patel
Constitute Task Force To Frame Rules For Online Classes: Ahmed Patel
NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Chhattisgarh
NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Chhattisgarh
IIIT Naya Raipur 2020 Admission: Application For BTech Starts, Register Online Till October 15
IIIT Naya Raipur 2020 Admission: Application For BTech Starts, Register Online Till October 15
NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Madhya Pradesh
NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Madhya Pradesh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................