  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Government To Give Free Uniform To 15.49 Lakh Govt School Students

Punjab Government To Give Free Uniform To 15.49 Lakh Govt School Students

The free uniforms will be distributed to 15,49,192 government school students of Class 1 to 8 by the school management committees (SMCs).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 20, 2022 11:10 am IST

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal Schools Asked To Distribute Midday Meal Supplies To Parents During Summer Vacation
One Lakh Students Apply For ISRO's Residential Training Programme
Omission Of Lesson On Bhagat Singh From Karnataka School Textbook Insult To Martyr: Arvind Kejriwal
Deadly Heatwave In Delhi-NCR: Declare Summer Vacation In Schools, Demands Delhi Parents Association
Delhi: SDMC Sets Up 125 Libraries, 73 Reading Corners In Its Schools
30 Per Cent Students Didn't Return To Schools After Pandemic, Odisha Government Finds
Punjab Government To Give Free Uniform To 15.49 Lakh Govt School Students
Punjab government to distribute free uniforms to govt school students
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chandigarh:

Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday said his department will distribute free uniforms to 15,49,192 government school students of Class 1 to 8 for the academic session 2022-23. A grant of Rs 92.95 crore has been released by the education department, he said in an official release.

Mr Hayer said out of the total beneficiary students, Rs 50.72 crore has been released for 8,45,429 girls, Rs 32.75 crore for 5,45,993 boys belonging to scheduled caste category and Rs 9.46 crore for 1,57,770 boys of BPL (below poverty line) category.

ALSO READ | Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Meets School Principals To Raise Education Standard In The State

The free uniforms will be distributed by the school management committees (SMCs). The minister further said the SMCs will purchase uniforms at the rate of Rs 600 per student. The minister instructed education officials to not purchase uniforms from any particular shop.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Schools Punjab Government school uniform

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CBSE 12th Physics, ICSE Economics Exams Begin; Paper Analysis Soon
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CBSE 12th Physics, ICSE Economics Exams Begin; Paper Analysis Soon
NEET PG 2022: How To Score Well? Expert's Preparation Tips And Tricks
NEET PG 2022: How To Score Well? Expert's Preparation Tips And Tricks
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 In Third Week Of June, Assessment Begins Next Week: Education Minister BC Nagesh
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 In Third Week Of June, Assessment Begins Next Week: Education Minister BC Nagesh
ISC Semester 2 Accounts Exam To Be Conducted Today At 2 PM; Check Important Details
ISC Semester 2 Accounts Exam To Be Conducted Today At 2 PM; Check Important Details
ICSE Semester 2 Economics Exam Today; Check Guidelines, Other Details
ICSE Semester 2 Economics Exam Today; Check Guidelines, Other Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................