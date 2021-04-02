  • Home
Punjab To Release Rs 7 Crore for Government Schools To Raise Standard Of Education

The Punjab School Education Department has decided to release an amount of around Rs 7 Crore to the government schools for taking various measures, from raising the standard of education and to enhancing the learning ability of students of different classes.

Education | ANI | Updated: Apr 2, 2021 5:26 pm IST

Punjab to release Rs 7 crore for government schools
Chandigarh:

The Punjab School Education Department has decided to release an amount of around Rs 7 Crore to the government schools for taking various measures, from raising the standard of education and to enhancing the learning ability of students of different classes.

Briefing about this, a spokesperson of the school education department said, on the directions of the state's Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla an amount of Rs 6,97,01,00 is being released to compensate the students for the loss of education due to closing of the schools following COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the spokesperson, schools had to be closed for a long duration in the last academic session due to coronavirus. So, the gap in learning has been identified in different subjects. To fill this gap, funds are going to be released under learning enhancement program (secondary) for the supplementary materials, practical and various activities.

These funds will be used for learning-based assignments to fill the learning gap of students of different classes. Assignments of various subjects will be sent to the students daily -- three days in a week for science and two days in a week for Hindi and Punjabi.

