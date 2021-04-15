Punjab: Students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted to the next class without exams

Amid the continuing COVID surge, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that all students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted to the next class without taking any examination. A decision on PSEB Class 12 board exams will be made later after reviewing the situation. While the state had shut all educational institutions till April 30, relief was needed to be provided to school children going for exams, the Chief Minister said.

Amid the continuing #Covid19 surge, it is unsafe for our children to take Board examinations. We have decided to promote all Class 5, 8 & 10 students without examinations. Class 12 State Board examinations have been postponed & will be conducted later once the situation improves. pic.twitter.com/MHIhqOUVJe — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 15, 2021

For the Class 5 students, since exams for four out of five subjects have already been conducted, results may be declared by the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in four subjects, ignoring the fifth subject.

Results for Classes 8 and 10 may be declared on the basis of pre-board examinations or the internal assessment of the respective schools, the Chief Minister directed the Education Department.

The Chief Minister, who had earlier this week written to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in this regard, also expressed satisfaction at the Centre’s decision to postponed CBSE Class 12 exams and cancel Class 10 exams in view of the pandemic.

Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday took these decisions during a virtual COVID review meeting with top officials and medical experts. Medical Education Minister OP Soni, Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, DGP Dinkar Gupta were among those who attended the meeting.