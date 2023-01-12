Punjab Government Grants Rs 3.5 Crore To Provide Class 8, 10 Students With Study Materials

Punjab government releases Rs 3.5 crore to give Class 8, 10 students

The Punjab Government has released a grant of Rs 3.5 crore to provide the students of Classes 8 and 10 with photocopies and printed study materials. The decision has been taken in order to achieve the results under the campaign ‘Mission 100% Give Your Best’. The 'Mission 100% Give Your Best' was launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ahead of the annual examinations.

While announcing the release of Rs 3.5 crore, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that Rs 72 will be given to each student of Class 8 and Rs 90 to each Class 10 student. The Education Minister said that the amount has been released to each district according to the strength of the students.

Mr Bains said that with this amount, students can purchase required print material including photostat as per their requirement, a government statement said.

According to data issued by the government, under this grant, Rs 26.38944 lakh has been provided to Amritsar district, Rs 7.0767 lakh to Barnala district, Rs 18.04032 lakh to Bathinda district, Rs 7.9867 lakh to Faridkot district, Rs 6.5421 lakh to Fatehgarh Sahib district, Rs 19.16298 lakh to Fazilka district, Rs 12.2192 lakh to Ferozepur, Rs 20.13318 lakh to Gurdaspur and Rs 17.697 lakh to Hoshiarpur district.

Meanwhile, Punjab Cabinet gave its nod for the implementation of a scheme that will ensure "proper" upkeep of the government schools across the state. “In order to ensure proper maintenance of the government schools across the state, the Cabinet gave the green signal for implementation of a state scheme,” an official statement said. Under this scheme, requisite funds will be provided by the state government for sanitation, cleanliness, security and smooth running of the school campuses.

This will help the school administrations to run the schools in a smooth and hassle free manner to impart quality education to students, said the statement.