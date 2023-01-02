Punjab Government Extends Winter Holidays In Schools

Punjab schools will open on Jan 9 after winter break

The Punjab government has extended winter holidays in schools. All private, government and aided schools in Punjab will now open on January 9, 2023. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to open today, January 2, 2023, School Education Minister Harjot Bains announced.

Sharing a social media post, the Punjab government said: “Punjab Govt has extended winter holidays in all the govt, private and aided schools till January 8, 2023.”

“School Education Minister Harjot Bains said that all schools in the state would not open on January 2nd as announced earlier. The schools would now open on January 9, 2023,” it added.

While Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a three-month winter vacation for schools in the valley in view of the onset of winter, several states in the country have announced winter breaks.

All Delhi government schools are closed for two weeks from January 1 for winter vacation. However, remedial sessions for Class 9 to Class 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabus and enhance students' learning-level academic performance, a Directorate of Education Delhi circular said.

"All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1, 2023, to January 15, 2023. "To revise the syllabus and to enhance the learning level academic performance of the students, remedial classes will be held for classes 9 to 12. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view," the circular said.

Schools in Haryana will remain closed for winter break between January 1 and January 15, 2023. However, during this period, Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from 10 am to 2 pm to prepare them for 2023 board exams.