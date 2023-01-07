Punjab Government Extends Holidays In Schools Till January 14

Punjab schools will open on Jan 14 after winter break

The Punjab government has extended holidays in schools in view of severe cold conditions. The winter holidays for students of Classes 1 to 7 of all government, aided, recognized and private schools in the state have been extended till January 14. Earlier, Punjab School Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains said that the classes from 8 to 12 of all the schools of the state will start on January 9, 2023.

In a statement reported by ANI, the Education Minister said that students of primary, middle, and secondary schools will remain present in schools from January 9, 2023, and that all schools will reopen between 10 am and 3 pm.

While schools up to Class 8 remained closed in some districts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday as the intense cold spell continued across the state, all Delhi government schools are closed for two weeks from January 1 for winter vacation. The remedial sessions for Class 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to January 14 to revise the syllabus and enhance students' learning-level academic performance, a Directorate of Education Delhi circular said.