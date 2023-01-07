  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Government Extends Holidays In Schools Till January 14

Punjab Government Extends Holidays In Schools Till January 14

The Punjab government has extended holidays in schools in view of severe cold conditions.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 7, 2023 9:27 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Delhi Private Schools To Remain Closed Till January 15 In View Of Cold Wave
Jharkhand Schools Up To Class 5 To Remain Closed Till January 16 For Winter Break
Punjab Cabinet Approves Scheme To Ensure Upkeep Of Government Schools Across State
Assam Government Will Help In Sainik School Infrastructure Development: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Madhya Pradesh: Schools Closed In Some Districts In View Of Cold Wave
Punjab Government Extends Holidays In Schools Till January 14
Punjab schools will open on Jan 14 after winter break
New Delhi:

The Punjab government has extended holidays in schools in view of severe cold conditions. The winter holidays for students of Classes 1 to 7 of all government, aided, recognized and private schools in the state have been extended till January 14. Earlier, Punjab School Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains said that the classes from 8 to 12 of all the schools of the state will start on January 9, 2023.

In a statement reported by ANI, the Education Minister said that students of primary, middle, and secondary schools will remain present in schools from January 9, 2023, and that all schools will reopen between 10 am and 3 pm.

While schools up to Class 8 remained closed in some districts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday as the intense cold spell continued across the state, all Delhi government schools are closed for two weeks from January 1 for winter vacation. The remedial sessions for Class 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to January 14 to revise the syllabus and enhance students' learning-level academic performance, a Directorate of Education Delhi circular said.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Girl Students Winning 80 Per Cent Of Medals: UP Governor Asks Universities To Find Why Boys Are Lagging Behind
Girl Students Winning 80 Per Cent Of Medals: UP Governor Asks Universities To Find Why Boys Are Lagging Behind
Karnataka Government Invites Pennsylvania's Higher Education Institutes In US For Collaboration
Karnataka Government Invites Pennsylvania's Higher Education Institutes In US For Collaboration
NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................