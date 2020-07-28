  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Government Directs Private Schools Not To Impose Books By Private Publishers

Punjab Government Directs Private Schools Not To Impose Books By Private Publishers

The state government has recommended the private schools to use books published by the certified institutes, as per an official release by the Punjab government.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 8:30 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh To Conduct Online Competition On Freedom Struggle For Students
UP Governor Inaugurates Educational Channel ''Swayam Prabha''
Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce Class 12 Results Tomorrow
Private Schools In Gujarat To Resume Online Classes From Monday
Punjab Government Schools Not To Charge Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fee This Year
Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cash Prize For Class 12 Students Who Scored Above 98%
Punjab Government Directs Private Schools Not To Impose Books By Private Publishers
Punjab Directs Private Schools Not To Impose Privately-Published Books
Chandigarh:

The Punjab Government on Tuesday directed the private schools operating in the state not to impose books, published by private publishers on the students studying in their schools.

The state government has recommended the private schools to use books published by the certified institutes, as per an official release by the Punjab government.

According to the Punjab School Education Department, the Director Education (SS) has issued letters to the management of all private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Punjab School Education Board.

This has been suggested to protect the interests of the students, it added.

"Some management of private schools are imposing books, published by private publishers on the students studying in their schools. Students and their parents have to buy these books at exorbitant prices," said the state government''s spokesperson.

Click here for more Education News
school books school textbooks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
13-Year-Old Indore Girl Clears Class 12 Exams. Next Aim: B.Com Degree
13-Year-Old Indore Girl Clears Class 12 Exams. Next Aim: B.Com Degree
AILET 2020: NLU Delhi To Reschedule Exam
AILET 2020: NLU Delhi To Reschedule Exam
Opinion: Prepping The Education Sector For Contingencies
Opinion: Prepping The Education Sector For Contingencies
TSBIE Results 2020: Telangana Board To Declare TSBIE Re-Verification Results Tomorrow
TSBIE Results 2020: Telangana Board To Declare TSBIE Re-Verification Results Tomorrow
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Soon. Details Here
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Soon. Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................