  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Government Constitutes School Education Reform Teams

Punjab Government Constitutes School Education Reform Teams

According to a press statement from Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, a spokesperson of the school education department said that the concerned District Education Officer (Sec. Edu.) would be the head of the District Education Reform Team.

Education | ANI | Updated: Nov 5, 2020 9:48 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka: Report On Reopening Of Schools To Be Submitted To Chief Minister Within 5 Days
10,000 Girls To Benefit From 'Girls4Tech' Programme In Jammu
MSBTE Summer 2020 Diploma Results Announced, Here’s Direct Link
Meghalaya To Decide On Reopening Schools After November 5: Education Minister
Goa: Schools To Reopen For Classes 10, 12 From November 21
Univariety Launches 'Subject Selector' To Guide Class 10 Students On Subject Choices
Punjab Government Constitutes School Education Reform Teams
Punjab Government Constitutes School Education Reform Teams
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chandigarh:

Punjab government has constituted District School Education Reform Teams to monitor the activities of schools.

According to a press statement from Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, a spokesperson of the school education department said that the concerned District Education Officer (Sec. Edu.) would be the head of the District Education Reform Team.

These teams will coordinate to the respective DM/BM of their district and assist in the qualitative improvement of education by formulating its plan in line with the activities of ''Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab''.

According to the spokesperson, these teams would assist in the successful completion of ongoing projects like Punjab Achievement Survey, Smart School Project, English Booster Club, Welcome Life, Buddy Group, Mission Shat-Pratishat and enrolment drive.

These teams will motivate school principals, teachers and others to transform their schools into smart schools. At the same time they will guide the school heads to follow the instructions issued by the government regarding Covid-19.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Punjab Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Counselling Result 2020: MCC To Announce Round 1 Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET Counselling Result 2020: MCC To Announce Round 1 Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
Teachers, Students To Get Diwali Vacation From Online Classes: Maharashtra Minister
Teachers, Students To Get Diwali Vacation From Online Classes: Maharashtra Minister
Tamil Nadu To Decide On Reopening Schools For Classes 9 To 12 After Consultations With Parents On November 9
Tamil Nadu To Decide On Reopening Schools For Classes 9 To 12 After Consultations With Parents On November 9
GB Pant College Students Continue Hunger Strike Against Non-Inclusion In IPU Admission Process
GB Pant College Students Continue Hunger Strike Against Non-Inclusion In IPU Admission Process
IP University Admission 2020: Help Desks To Facilitate Students With Admission Process
IP University Admission 2020: Help Desks To Facilitate Students With Admission Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................