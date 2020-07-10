Image credit: Shutterstock Punjab Government Cancels Pending PSEB Class 12 Exams 2020

The Punjab Government on Friday cancelled the remaining Class 12 final exams. Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), the body which conducts the exams will declare PSEB Class 12 results 2020 on the basis of ‘best performing subjects formula’.

“Punjab Government cancels pending examinations of class XII, open school divulge School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla. PSEB to declare results on basis of best performing subjects formula,” a social media post by the Government of Punjab said.

Previously, the board had postponed Class 12 final examinations and had rescheduled the exams from April 1. Now, the exams are being cancelled altogether.

Details of the assessment scheme or the ‘best performing subjects formula’ for PSEB 12th result 2020 is yet to be announced.

Previously, Punjab had decided to promote Class 10 students on the basis of pre-board exams.

PSEB 10th Board result 2020 for regular and additional students was declared on May 30.