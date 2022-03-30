  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Government Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee

Punjab Government Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday directed all private schools against increasing fee or compelling children to buy books, uniform or stationery items from select shops.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 9:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Government Says Schools That Have Completed Syllabus Need Not Be Open Till April 30
Manish Sisodia Visits Government School, Interacts With students
Gujarat Resumes Mid-day Meal Scheme In Government, Aided Schools After Two-Year Gap
Over 20,000 Students Of West Bengal Have Been Provided Credit Cards For Educational Expenses: Mamata Banerjee
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against Full Physical Reopening Of Schools
Over 13,000 State-Run Primary Schools Without Computer Lab Facility, Gujarat Government Tells Assembly
Punjab Government Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee
Punjab government has barred private schools to increase fees
Chandigarh:

Days before the next academic session begins, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday directed all private schools against increasing fee or compelling children to buy books, uniform or stationery items from select shops. Mr Mann said parents want to provide education to their children but it has become costly, making it unaffordable.

"Today, I am going to announce two big decisions which our government has taken related to the education sector," said Mann before making the announcements in a video message. "No private school in Punjab will hike fee in this semester when new admissions take place," Mr Mann said.

He said no private school in the state will compel children or their parents to purchase books, uniform and stationery items from a particular shop. He said the private schools will have to provide children and their parents with addresses of all shops selling stationery items, books and the uniform.

"It is up to parents from where they want to purchase these items for their children," Mr Mann said. He said the decisions will come into force with immediate effect. A detailed policy in this regard will be issued soon, he said.

Earlier on March 19, Mann threw open 25,000 jobs in various state government departments, including 10,000 in the Police Department. On March 28, Mann announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme, saying the poor will no longer need to stand in queues as good quality ration will be delivered on their doorstep.

However, the scheme will be optional for the eligible beneficiaries, Mann had said. In last month's Punjab Assembly polls, AAP stormed to power, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance. The Congress, which was in power in the state, got 18 seats in the 117-member assembly, while the AAP won 92 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Government

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU January 2022 Admission: Application For BEd Entrance Test Open; Exam On May 8
IGNOU January 2022 Admission: Application For BEd Entrance Test Open; Exam On May 8
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow LIVE: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow LIVE: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM
Bihar Board Result 2022 Tomorrow; Around 16.5 Lakh Students Await BSEB Matric Result
Bihar Board Result 2022 Tomorrow; Around 16.5 Lakh Students Await BSEB Matric Result
NEET PG: Supreme Court Orders Status Quo On Mop-Up Round Counselling, Asks DGHS To Clarify On 146 Seats
NEET PG: Supreme Court Orders Status Quo On Mop-Up Round Counselling, Asks DGHS To Clarify On 146 Seats
Bihar Board Matric 2022 Result Tomorrow; A Look At Controversy, Re-Exam
Bihar Board Matric 2022 Result Tomorrow; A Look At Controversy, Re-Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................