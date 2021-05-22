Punjab Government Announces Summer Vacation For School Students

Image credit: Shutterstock Summer vacation in Punjab schools from May 24 (representational)

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on May 22 announced that all schools in the state – government, semi-government, and private – will remain closed from May 24 to June 23, for students, teachers, and staff members.

“School Education Minister @VijayIndrSingla announced that all schools including government, semi-government and private schools across the state will remain closed for summer vacations from May 24 to June 23. Schools will remain closed for teachers and other staff also,” the Government of Punjab tweeted.

School Education Minister @VijayIndrSingla announced that all schools including government, semi-government and private schools across the state will remain closed for summer vacations from May 24 to June 23. Schools will remain closed for teachers and other staff also. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) May 22, 2021

The Punjab government on Friday said it will distribute free uniforms to over 13 lakh government school students of Class 1 to 8. Rs 80.92 crore have been released by the education department for this purpose, it said.

Girls studying in these classes, and SC, ST, BPL category boys will be given free uniforms at the cost of Rs 600 per uniform, the government said.

Mr Singla said that the boys will be given shirts, trousers, turban (patka) or caps, sweaters, socks and shoes and girl students will be given shirts-pants or salwar-kameez; sweaters, shoes and socks.

Out of 13,48,632 students who will benefit from this scheme, 7,65,024 are girls while 5,08,436 are SC category boys and 75,172 are boys from the BPL category, he added.

“Captain Amarinder Singh led state government has continuously been taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the students amid Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from providing the uniform at doorsteps, no students will be called in the schools for measurements. Instead, the staff would obtain the size from parents and provide free uniforms as per desired sizes,” Mr Singla said.